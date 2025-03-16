Teacher Arrested for Killing and Mutilating 14-Year-Old Student in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old teacher, Musa Wada, for the gruesome murder of his 14-year-old student, Bashir Adamu.

According to the police, Wada allegedly beheaded the boy and mutilated his genitals to make it appear as if the killing was a ritual attack.

In a statement on Saturday, police spokesperson SP Lawan Shiisu confirmed the arrest, explaining that officers apprehended Wada after receiving a tip-off.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted that Bashir died while being punished for skipping school.

“To cover up the incident, he beheaded the victim and cut off his genitals to mislead people into thinking it was a ritual killing,” Shiisu stated.

The statement further revealed that on March 13, 2025, detectives from the Gwaram Division arrested Wada in Jikas-Dabaja village, Gwaram Local Government Area.

Wada confessed that Bashir, one of his students, had been absent from school. When questioned, the boy could not give a satisfactory explanation, so Wada decided to punish him. However, during the punishment, Bashir lost consciousness and died.

Fearing the consequences, Wada mutilated the body and buried the head and genitals on his farmland to stage the scene as a ritual killing.

On the night of March 12, police received reports that a beheaded body without genitals had been found decomposing by the roadside in Jikas-Dabaja village. Further investigation revealed that the victim was Bashir Adamu.

Shiisu confirmed that the suspect will be charged in court once the investigation is complete.