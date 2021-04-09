TCN Moves To Address Powerline Network Violations In Anambra, Meet Line Agencies, Stakholders

166 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | April 9, 2021
Awka – The Transmission Company of Nigeria has expressed worry over the spate of violation of powerline networks across parts of Anambra State.
On Thursday, officials of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Enugu Regional Office led by the Regional Transmission Manager, Engineer Emmanuel Nwani, met with top Anambra State Government officials in Awka, over issues power infrastructure issues.
The meeting was held at the instance of the Anambra state Physical Planning Board, also had in attendance, the State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Hon. Uche Okafor, the President General of Anambra State Market Traders Association, ASMATA, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu and the host, Barr. Chike Maduekwe, who is also the Chairman of ANSPPB board.
At the meeting, the TCN Regional manager intimated the State Government of the need to evacuate and resettle traders conducting businesses under high tension lines in the state.
“Our intention is to sensitize Anambra people on the dangers of not allowing Right of Way for power lines at Mgbuka Obosi, Electrical market and other areas,” he said.
Engr. Nwani noted that there are a lot of violations on the powerline network across the state, where a lot of persons are conducting their trade.
He warned that commercial activities of any kind or living under the lines is very dangerous and appealed to the state government to help TCN in ensuring that the Right of Way of the towers, which is 25m from center for both sides is maintained.
“This is something we have observed that happens massively across Anambra State. It is a worrisome development and it is important that the people understand the kind of danger they are putting themselves in, doing such things. Nothing is worth your life and that is the mentality our people should have, so that they can begin to think safety first, even in the bid to make wealth,” the Enugu TCN boss posited.
Responding, Barr. Maduekwe , the Executive Chairman of ANSPPB appreciated the team for briefing them on their operations.
“This meeting has helped to highlight areas that are of concerns to them. I’m happy we are having this meeting which centers on RoW along the 330KVA power lines and other power installations,” he said.
Barr. Maduekwe assured that the Board will partner with relevant Ministries, Agencies, TCN and other stakeholders to see that the Right of Way for the transmission towers are free from encumbrances.
“Our people are very easy to deal with. Once you engage them and inform them of the need to leave the powerlines, they will agree and leave the place. Our Governor, Chief Willie Obiano is proactive about the safety of the citizens. So, we will take things further and achieve the RoW,” Maduekwe assured.
In his remark, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Hon. Uche Okafor Wiper hinted that government will do everything in its powers to see that people who live or trade under the high tension power lines are relocated for the safety of everybody.
Remember me