TCCO reacts to the Kidnap of a Priest

The Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation, TCCO, said their attention have been drawn to the reported kidnap of the Bishop of the Ahoada Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Clement Ekpeye.

TCCO recalled that Bishop Ekpeye was kidnapped Tuesday 18th December, 2018 in the Ahoada East Local Government Area by some unknown persons.

The Campaign Organisation in a statement issued Wednesday 19th December, 2018 by Mr. Ogbonna Nwuke, Spokesman, Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation alleged, “We have learnt that the priest was taken from his residence, beaten and forced into his car by the hoodlums who took him to an unknown destination. We recall that the gentle and respectable priest whose whereabouts was yet unknown was the clergyman who received, and prayed with Pastor Tonye Patrick Cole, flag bearer of the APC when he visited the area. We have also learnt that since Pastor Cole visited the area, the Priest has received threats from persons at large, claiming to act for, and on behalf of Governor Wike and the PDP.”

The statement reads: “While we join all well meaning Christians and others to pray for the safety and immediate return of Bishop Ekpeye to his loved ones and the Church, we urge the Rivers State Police Command and other security agencies to do the best that they can to rescue him.

“We are however, disturbed that under the watch of this government, kidnapping has degenerated so low that a Man of God who has dedicated his life to the service of mankind can be so brutally assaulted by thugs acting on the orders of their godfathers. The present day Rivers state continues to bring untold hardship on the people of Rivers State. Despite efforts by security agencies to keep the State safe, highly unsavoury elements disguised as leaders have persisted in their quest to create fear and insecurity.

“Our people are not game to be hunted down and killed neither are they slaves to be sold or exchanged for ransom. Jobs and prosperity cannot be built on the foundations of insecurity. Accordingly, we are urging all men and women of goodwill to rise up against this terror in Rivers State. Enough of this malaise, enough of this continuity. Bring us men of peace.”

Ogbonna Nwuke

Spokesman, Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation