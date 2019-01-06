Tatua to Rivers South-East leaders: We are certain of Ngofa’s victory

A highly respected leader in Rivers State, Mrs Ibifuro Tatua on Thursday expressed confidence in the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) senatorial candidate, Ambassador Oji Ngofa in the February 16 National Assembly Elections.

“We have to be able to trust our elected officials to do what is in our best interest. Ambassador Oji Ngofa embodies what is special about Rivers South-East, a force and an integrity that is completely genuine. He is the candidate we can trust to move the senatorial district forward” she said.

At a rally for the APC senatorial candidate for Rivers South-East, Tatua emphasised Ngofa’s political experience, dynamic leadership and quality of his thought.

She described Ngofa’s performance in Eleme Local Government, APC National Headquarters and Netherlands as exciting.

Tatua who gave a 15 minute speech took a shot at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, mocking the party’s candidates.

She said APC would net the three senatorial seats in Rivers State.

“The people of Andoni, Eleme, Gokana, Khana, Opobo-Nkoro, Oyigbo and Tai have a choice in this senatorial race. They have a choice of who they will elect to represent them and I believe there is no substitute for integrity and principle” the convener, Tonye Cole Volunteer Group and member of the Board of the National Commission for Nomadic Education said.

Emphasizing on responsible representation, Tatua urged voters to focus on the track record of the APC candidate.

“Ambassador Oji Ngofa’s capacity is beyond question. He is the best person for the Rivers South-East senatorial job because he would empower the people, transform the senatorial district and make good laws for the country”

Tatua who is running a strong grassroots campaign for APC candidates in Rivers State, engaging new and existing voters praised Ndofa for advancing progressive ideas, protecting the interest of the Nigerian people and improving the standing of the ruling party.

“We need character in the Senate” Tatua said.

She described Ngofa as a pragmatist, good leader, competent administrator and an asset to Nigeria.

“We are certain of Ngofa’s victory. Other candidates do not pose serious danger to Ngofa.

They have nothing to offer” she added.