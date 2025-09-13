spot_img
September 13, 2025

Taraba State University Student Found Dead in Boyfriend’s Apartment

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Comfort Jimtop, a 100-level student of Mass Communication at Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo, was found dead in her boyfriend’s apartment on Friday afternoon.
The deceased, who hailed from Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, was discovered under unclear circumstances.
According to sources, police recovered several empty bottles of alcohol beside the bed where her body was found.
Reports indicate that there are about 15 tenants in the compound, but all of them, including the owner of the room where Comfort’s body was discovered, fled the house after the incident.
Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Leshen James, confirmed the incident to Newsmen on Friday night . He identified the deceased’s boyfriend, Emmanuel Shata, also a student of TSU, as a prime suspect.
He added that police investigators are currently on the trail of Shata and the other tenants as part of ongoing investigations.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
