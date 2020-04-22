Taraba goes on total lockdown, seals int’l border with Cameroon

The Taraba state government has declared a total lockdown throughout the state beginning from today, Wednesday, April 22, at 11:00 pm.

While addressing the State on Tuesday, the State deputy governor, Engr Haruna Manu, placed a ban on vehicular movement, worship centres and all social activities.

“All violators of this directive will be arrested and prosecuted. Vehicles found on the road during the period of the lockdown will be impounded. A mobile court will be established to promptly try offenders at the various points of entry into the state.

“Regulated movement of the public is only allowed between 10 am and 2 pm on Wednesday and Saturday to allow citizens to purchase household essentials.

“The only exceptions are workers on essential duties such as health workers, pharmaceutical shops, fuel stations, media houses etc”, he stated.

According to him “security operatives are to henceforth check private and commercial vehicles violating the principles of social distancing by overloading their vehicles with passengers”.

“Worship centres, such as Mosques and Churches are hereby closed until further notice. All wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies and other parties remain suspended until further notice.

“Security operatives have been ordered to mount surveillance checkpoints in Ibi, Wukari, Mayo-Lope, Zing, and Takum-Katsina/Ala entry points.

“That the security operatives should work with Local Government Chairmen of Takum, Ussa, Kurmi, and Sardauna Local Government Councils to seal off entry points along the Cameroon border”, he added.