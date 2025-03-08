Syria’s Alawite Community Under Attack: Why Is the World Silent?

Syria is witnessing its deadliest period of violence since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024, as pro-Assad militias launched coordinated attacks against government security forces in Latakia and Tartous, killing over 225 people in just two days.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), fighting erupted on March 6, 2025, when armed loyalists of Assad ambushed security patrols and checkpoints in the Jableh region before spreading into surrounding areas.

By March 7, pro-Assad fighters stormed villages such as Sheer, Mukhtariyeh, and Haffah, executing dozens of men after separating them from women and children, according to Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV.

“The violence is spiraling out of control. This is the most dangerous escalation we have seen since the transitional government took power,” said Omar Al Hajj, a journalist reporting from Tartous.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) confirmed that at least 100 government security personnel and 125 civilians were killed in clashes across Latakia, Tartous, and Hama.

In response, Syrian security forces launched large-scale operations across the coastal region, deploying reinforcements from other provinces.

The interior ministry declared emergency curfews in Latakia and Tartous in an attempt to restore order.

“This treacherous operation has claimed the lives of dozens of our finest men in the army, security, and police,” said Anas Khattab, head of Syrian intelligence.

“Former military and security leaders affiliated with the defunct regime are behind these crimes, and we will hunt them down.”

Russia, which backed Assad for years, expressed concern and called for “de-escalation” efforts.

Iran warned that continued bloodshed could “destabilize the entire region”, according to spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

Turkey condemned the attacks, with foreign ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli warning that “such provocations must not threaten the peace of Syria and our region.”

Notably, since Assad’s fall, some Alawite activists claim their community has been increasingly subjected to revenge attacks.

Under Assad, Alawites held top positions in the army and security agencies, but the new government is yet to engage Alawite leaders in dialogue, in contrast to outreach with Kurds, Christians, and Druze communities.

“We have seen executions and forced displacements of Alawites, especially in rural Homs and Latakia,” said a prominent Alawite community leader who requested anonymity.

The Syrian government is struggling to consolidate control, and with thousands of heavily armed pro-Assad fighters still resisting, further violence are expected.

The transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, vowed to pursue those responsible for the attacks but warned security forces against “excessive and unjustified responses.”