Switzerland To Legalize Egg, Sperm Donations

Switzerland’s government has announced plans to revise the law on medically-assisted reproduction, aiming to legalize egg donations and expand access to sperm donations.

Currently, egg donations are prohibited, and only married couples can access sperm donations.

The government intends to update the law to reflect modern social needs and has tasked the interior ministry with preparing a draft by the end of 2026.

The revision seeks to allow egg donations for women facing infertility, aligning with the existing policy on sperm donations for male infertility.

The government also aims to make both egg and sperm donations available to unmarried couples.

Following the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2022, married lesbian couples can access sperm donations.

However, the government believes the current law, which limits access to unmarried couples, is outdated and no longer reflects society’s realities.

The primary concern remains ensuring the safety of donors and the well-being of children born from assisted reproduction.