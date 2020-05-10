Suspected rapist nabbed in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command says it has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman with the aid of an improvised gun.

The suspect, Emeka Okeke alias ‘Aso rock’, had earlier this week, with a toy gun, threatened his victim to submit to his sexual demands or he would shoot her to death.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed said the suspect is a notorious offender who recently returned from the correctional centre Awka over an alleged case of manslaughter.

According to the statement, “On the 7th of May, 2020, a 36 years old woman resident at UNIZIK temp-site Awka, reported at B Division Awka that at about 9pm of 6th of May, 2020, while departing with her friend at Okochi Okpuno, a man later identified as Emeka Okeke ‘m’ aged 28 years, followed her closely, raised his shirt to show her a gun tucked in his waist, and threatened to shoot her dead if she did not submit herself to his sexual demand for carnal knowledge.

“The frightened victim, believing it was a real gun, and under the fear of being shot dead, followed him to a building in Okochi where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Again while being led out of the scene, the suspect forcefully led her to the premises of Community Primary School Okpuno, where he had other rounds of carnal knowledge with the victim.

The PPRO said following the report, the suspect was trailed and arrested by police detectives in conjunction with vigilante group attached to Okpuno Community.

“Search was conducted on the suspect instantly and the handle of a cutting hand saw, a semblance of a shotgun, which he concealed underneath his shirt, was recovered as an exhibit.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the alleged crime,” Mohammed said.

He revealed that the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical Examination and presently receiving treatment, adding that the State Commissioner of Police, John Abang has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal investigation department CID Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.