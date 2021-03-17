Suspected Boko Haram Fighters Burn Down School, Health Centre in Yobe

A primary school and a healthcare centre in Katarko community of Gujba Local Government Area in Yobe State have been burnt down by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.
Local sources the community was attacked on Tuesday by gunmen who ruptured the peace of the area.
Fantami Kura, a resident in the community who confirmed the attack told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed the community at about 5:30 am when Muslim worshippers were going to the mosque for prayers.
“We came out as usual around 5.30 am for prayers, we sighted the gunmen, we immediately alerted our people and ran into the bush for safety.
“They proceeded straight to the military formation in Katarko shooting sporadically and later set the base on fire”, Kura said.
The number of casualties is still unknown at the time of this report, however efforts to contact the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu, Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu proved abortive.
Katarko community is 18 kilometres south of Damaturu, the state capital. It has been under attack over 10 times.
Since December, more than three schools in different states have been attacked and over 600 students have been kidnapped.
From Katsina through Niger to Zamfara states, bandits have struck schools, forcing some state governments in the north to shut down boarding schools.
The Federal Government has in reaction vowed to tackle the menace, insisting it would not allow bandits to shut down the education sector, but the criminals have continued their acts with attacks on schools in Kaduna.
