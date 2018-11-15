Super Kid Comedienne, Emmanuella Flies to Malaysia

Nigerian child comedienne and actress, Emmanuella, is savouring her fame as she flies from one country to another – the latest being Malaysia.

The kid star took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her recent trip to Malaysia as she traveled with her manager, Mark Angel where they had lots of fun.

While on the trip, Emmanuella and her manager came across curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal as they met at the shopping mall.

One of Emmanuella’s Instagram posts read: “I’m live in Malaysia. I want to meet you.”

Another post read; “Happy day. Let me show you people some Nigerian music. Una must learn how to sing am or nobody leaves here.”

Moyo Lawal who shared one of the photos wrote: “Mall behaviour with this two @markangelcomedy and @officialemanuella #MLmalaysiadairy #Maylasia #NigerianExcellence awards. P.s our skit is coming soon. Pss…. Emmanuella wanted to buy everything we saw.”