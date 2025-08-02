Super Falcons victory and women’s political inclusion need

My neighbours might have thought I was mad last Saturday night. The way I was shouting when Nigeria’s Super Falcons came from a two-goal deficit in the first half of the final of the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations, better known as WAFCON, to defeat their Moroccan counterpart 3–2 got me shrieking with joy. I was so excited because it was a nail-biting victory that didn’t come on a platter. Nigerian ladies were trailing two-zero at the end of the first half until we got a penalty in the 68th minute, which was calmly slotted in by the Woman of the Match, Esther Okworonko. Esther was on hand again to provide the assist that was scored for us to level up by Folasade Ijamilusi before Jennifer Echegini completed the routing of the Moroccans with an 88-minute winner also via a free kick by Esther Okworonko. I was scared stiff when we levelled up at 2–2 and a penalty was initially awarded to the Moroccan team before a review of the Video Assistant Referee by the centre referee made her cancel the penalty.

It was Mission X accomplished. Nigeria, last Saturday, July 26, 2025, made history by winning the WAFCON for the tenth time, having earlier won it in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018. All through Saturday night and Sunday morning, I celebrated our golden girls on my social media accounts. They have brought joy to a country that is in dearth of cheery news. What are the valuable lessons to learn from the Super Falcon’s victory in Rabat, Morocco? Determination wins everything. Don’t be distracted, but be focused on your dream. Nigerian ladies were being distracted by the Moroccan hosts. Laser light was being beamed on their faces while a lot of false whistles were being blown, even catcalls were not left out, but our ladies stayed focused. Two, even when there’s an initial setback, remain undaunted. It is not over until it is over! Our girls were trailing by two goals at the end of the first half but were able to turn things around in their favour in the second half.

Third lesson, give God the glory. By no man’s strength can he prevail, so says the Bible in 1 Samuel 2:9. The ladies were always appreciative of God being the giver of their victories. The fourth lesson is that the ladies have done more image laundering for Nigeria than any public relations firm can do. These ladies have burnished the country’s image in international media, as their victories were reported in both national and international media. For those demonising the country, can you see what identifying with Nigeria has done for our ‘oyinbo’ player Ashleigh Plumptre, who switched allegiance to Nigeria from England, in the same way the current African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, did. Indeed, no place like home.

The fifth lesson from Super Falcons’ victory is that every child, male or female, can bring honour, wealth and fame to their families. Who wouldn’t be proud to associate with these worthy ambassadors who just did the nation proud?

The sixth lesson is to be appreciative of kind gestures. President Bola Tinubu ensured that all match bonuses and allowances of the players and technical crew were paid before last Saturday’s finals. Not only that, he sent a powerful delegation comprising ministers and senior government officials to give moral support to the girls as they played their final game. Not only that, but the President also called to congratulate them on their victory and hosted them last Monday, July 28, to an unprecedented warm reception.

It is noteworthy that the Super Falcons did not just win their 10th WAFCON trophy, they also dominated the tournament’s awards as Captain Rasheedat Ajibade won the Player of the Tournament; Chiamaka Nnadozie was named the best keeper, while coach Justine Madugu, a local trainer, won the best coach award. Esther Okoronkwo won the Best Player in the Final. The victorious Super Falcons equally dominated the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Best XI, following their impressive performance in the tournament, which concluded on Saturday. Ajibade, Okoronkwo, Alozie and Nnadozie were named in Africa’s best eleven.

Now to the honours done to the players and technical crew by President Tinubu. He gave the players and crew three-bedroom flat each in the Renewed Hope Estate, in Abuja, national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger to all the players and technical crew as well as $100,000 each equivalent in naira, to each of the 24 players and $50,000, equivalent in naira, to the 11-member technical crew. This is the first time out of the tenth time these ladies have won the title that they will receive such gratification. Some people have criticised that it is excessive, but I don’t think so. These are our heroines. Many of them are breadwinners of their respective families, giving a high dependency ratio in Nigeria.

I only hope these promises will be promptly redeemed, including the N350m promised to them by the Nigerian Governors Forum. The President should also extend similar gestures to winners in other sports, such as the D’Tigress, who have dominated African Basketball and are currently defending their title in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afro Basketball tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

Dear President Tinubu, I know you’re a He4She, a gender champion, having supported your wife, Oluremi, to be a three-time senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing the good people of Lagos Central from 2011 to 2023. It is baffling that under your able leadership, Nigerian women are still being politically marginalised in elective and appointive positions. Sir, I want you to throw your weight behind the women’s participation and representation in politics, where you’re master of the game.

You can do this by appointing more women into your cabinet and other ministries, departments and agencies. You should also encourage your brother governors to do the same.

Sir, there is a bill currently being worked on by the National Assembly, which goes by the title “Reserved Seat Bill”. This bill proposes to amend Sections 48, 49, 71, 77, 91 and 117 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, reserving seats for women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, to provide for 37 additional women-only seats in the Senate (one per state + FCT), 37 additional women-only seats House of Representatives (one per state + FCT) as well as 108 women-only seats (three per state) State Houses of Assembly. This would create 182 women-only constituencies in the legislature at national and sub-national levels, exclusively contestable by women. If this scales through, it will only be for four electoral cycles before it will be reviewed. Your kind support will be most appreciated, sir.

X: @jideojong