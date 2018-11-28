AWCON 2018: Super Falcons Beat Cameroon, Set for Final with South Africa

…South Africa beat Mali 1-0

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their place in AWCON 2018 final after defeating the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a penalty shootout at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Super Falcons after being held to a goalless draw at regulation time and after extra time confirmed their superiority in a penalty shootout that ended 4-2.

It was Nigeria’s second win in succession over Cameroon and they have qualified for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.

The Super Falcons also maintained their place in the elite group of only seven teams to have qualified for every World Cup since inception in 1991. The others are USA, Brazil, Sweden, Norway, Japan and Germany.

The Super Falcons were however tormented that they could create very few chances in the first half of the match as the Indomitable Lionesses controlled possession and set the tone of the game.

The game at the Accra Sports Stadium ended in a goalless draw at halftime, with neither team creating any clear cut chances.

The second half followed in the same pattern as the first with both sides unable to get the breakthrough.

Thomas Dennerby changed the game, and introduced Falconets stars, Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo, but the game ended goalless in 90 minutes.

The first and the second halves of extra time also ended goalless with the Super Falcons in the ascendancy before the whistle and both sides proceeded to penalty shootout.

Onome Ebi, Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala and Ngozi Ebere all converted their penalty kicks to give Nigeria a 4-2 victory. Cameroon lost two of their three kicks; one was off target while the other was saved by the keeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

The Super Falcons will the battle for the tenth AWCON title with Banyana Banyana of South Africa. The South Africans beat Mali 1-0 in their semi final encounter yesterday.