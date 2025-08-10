Sunday Synopsis: Being Faithful Stewards

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk

Dear friends in Christ,

On the Nineteenth Sunday of the Year, C (August 10, 2025), I bring you greetings and God’s blessings!

Theme: Being Faithful Stewards

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, our readings urge us to be faithful stewards of God’s promises. The first reading commemorates the Passover as a vital memorial meal, while the second honours the patriarchs of ancient Israel and our new Israel. Ultimately, the Gospel reminds us that, as Christians, our calling is to be faithful, not merely successful.

Review of Readings

The first reading (Wisdom 18:16-19) highlights the steadfast faith of the sons and daughters of Israel in the Passover tradition. The children of Israel actively remembered God’s miraculous deeds for their ancestors, showing their obedience and commitment. The Passover serves as a vital memorial of God’s saving work, a tradition to be passed down through generations, emphasizing their duty to honour His faithfulness.

The second reading (Hebrews 11:1-2, 8-19) urges us to emulate the faith of the ancients who devoted themselves to God. Figures like Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob serve as inspiring role models and are frequently invoked in prayers. Their unwavering faith won them favour with God, demonstrating that through faith, we can overcome worry, fears, and doubts.

The gospel of Luke (12:32-48) reminds us that true faith empowers us to confront daily challenges with confidence. It encourages us to release our attachment to material possessions in pursuit of “the inexhaustible treasure in heaven that cannot be stolen or destroyed.” Jesus teaches that “where your treasure is, there will your heart be also,” underscoring the importance of our values.

Takeaway Lessons

In a world where erstwhile Christian nations are experiencing a relapse in the faith among younger Catholics, like Israelites who were faithful to the Passover, pastors of souls, catechists, and parents are encouraged to pass on the faith to the young with conviction and by the manner of their lives. Paul’s mention of Israel’s spiritual patriarchs—Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob—reminds the Church in Scotland to draw inspiration from our saints: Margaret of Scotland and John Ogilvie. Their legacy can strengthen our faith today. In a capitalist society that often values material wealth over Christian charity, our liturgy reminds us to prioritize spiritual faithfulness over mere financial success. Let us focus on enriching our souls rather than just our bank accounts. We are challenged to develop a deep faith by being faithful stewards who are not distracted by a life of debauchery but are vigilant and obedient to holy summons. Today’s liturgy calls us to embrace the faith of the Israelites in the Passover and remain devoted to the Eucharist, a sacred gift from Jesus that serves as a powerful reminder of his passion and a source of salvation.

Conclusion

Being responsible stewards means turning away from excess, materialism, and superficial pursuits. The Lord asks, “Who is the faithful and wise steward that the master will appoint to provide for his servants at the right time? Blessed is that servant whom the master finds diligently fulfilling this duty upon his return. Truly, the master will entrust him with all his possessions.” Let us strive to be those dedicated stewards. Have a great week ahead!