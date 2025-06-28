Sunday Reflections: Be Courageous and Speak Up

Solemnity of SS Peter and Paul

✠ A reading from the Holy Gospel, according to Matthew 16:13-19

When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi, he put this question to his disciples, ‘Who do people say the Son of Man is?’ And they said, ‘Some say he is John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.’ ‘But you,’ he said ‘who do you say I am?’ Then Simon Peter spoke up, ‘You are the Christ,’ he said ‘the Son of the living God.’ Jesus replied, ‘Simon son of Jonah, you are a happy man! Because it was not flesh and blood that revealed this to you but my Father in heaven. So I now say to you: You are Peter and on this rock I will build my Church. And the gates of the underworld can never hold out against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven: whatever you bind on earth shall be considered bound in heaven; whatever you loose on earth shall be considered loosed in heaven.’

1. The solemnity of SS Peter and Paul is meant to communicate the idea of the universal mission of the Church. While Peter was the apostle of the Jews, Paul was that of non-jews. This implies that the salvation brought by Christ is for the entire human race. The Church places these two heroes of faith before us as an example to imitate. Both of them worked tirelessly to spread the faith, suffered torture and imprisonment, and experienced God’s acts of deliverance from the hands of those who disliked the Goodnews that they were spreading. The three readings for today’s celebration underscore the fact of God’s support for those who speak up for him.

2. In the first reading ( Act 12:1-11), Peter was imprisoned and securely guarded by a squadron to ensure that he could not escape. Herod was sure to execute him, but God refused, and it never came to pass. God sent his angel to deliver from their stronghold. He never allowed the enemy to suppress the voice that speaks up for him as long as the mission has not been accomplished. Later, Peter will be crucified in Rome when the appointed time had come The miraculous liberation of Peter is a clear message to all who today suffer persecution because of their convictions about the truth. As long as the mission is not accomplished, God will find a way to keep the missionary alive.

3. In the second reading (2Tim 6-7,17-18), Paul reaffirmed the faithfulness of God for those who speak up for him saying: “The Lord stood by me and gave me power, so that through me the whole message might be proclaimed for all the pagans to hear; and so I was rescued from the lion’s mouth. Paul will later be killed in Rome at the end of his mission when he gladly declared: “My life is already being poured away as a libation, and the time has come for me to be gone. I have fought the good fight to the end; I have run the race to the finish; I have kept the faith.”

4. One thing stands out in the life of these two martyrs and apostles: they were courageous in speaking up for Christ. When Christ asked his disciples a question about his identity, Peter was the only one who had the courage to speak up. He may not have been the only one having the right response, but he was the only one who spoke up. Jesus was so impressed that he conferred on him the headship of the new community of believers. He designated him as a rock upon which he will build his Church. Like Peter, Paul was known for insisting that not even the prison chains could stop him from speaking about Jesus.

5. One clear lesson from today’s solemnity is that God supports those who courageously witness to their faith in God. Peter and Paul may not have had all the qualities it takes to assume the position of leadership among the people of God. But they had the courage to speak up for Christ while putting their trust in him. You, too, don’t need to have all the qualifications before you can put your expertise to the service of your faith community. When you come out, God will qualify you. He will train you in the process of serving. Stop hiding in the crowd. Don’t just come to church and quietly go home after the celebration. Be a co-responsible member of your parish. Accept to serve and you will be supported.

@Vitalis Anaehobi

29/06/25