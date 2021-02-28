Sub-Saharan Africa and other developing regions are currently the least ready in the world for frontier technologies which represent a $350 billion market.
It is projected that by 2025, it could grow to over $3.2 trillion. Economies most ready for these rapidly changing technologies, are in Northern America and Europe.
According to an index of 158 countries in United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2021 released on Thursday, a few developing countries are exhibiting stronger capabilities to use, adopt and adapt frontier technologies than their per capita GDPs will suggest, but most are lagging behind.
Frontier technologies are however, those that take advantage of digitalisation and connectivity. They include artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things, big data, blockchain, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drones, gene editing, nanotechnology and solar photovoltaic.
For UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, ‘’recent developments in frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and biotechnology, have shown tremendous potential for sustainable development.
‘’Yet, they also risk increasing inequalities by exacerbating and creating new digital divides between the technology haves and have-nots. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed this dichotomy. Technology has been a critical tool for addressing the spread of the disease, but not everyone has equal access to the benefits.
‘’It is time to ask how we can take full profit from the current technological revolution to reduce gaps that hold back truly inclusive and sustainable development. The UNCTAD Technology and Innovation Report 2021 examines the likelihood of frontier technologies widening existing inequalities and creating new ones.
‘’It also addresses the national and international policies, instruments and institutional reforms that are needed to create a more equal world of opportunity for all, leaving no one behind. The report shows that frontier technologies already represent a $350 billion market, which could grow to $3.2 trillion by 2025.
‘’This offers great opportunities for those ready to catch this technological wave. But many countries, especially the least developed and those in sub-Saharan Africa, are unprepared to equitably use, adopt and adapt to the ongoing technological revolution. This could have serious implications for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
‘’The Technology and Innovation Report 2021 urges all developing nations to prepare for a period of deep and rapid technological change that will profoundly affect markets and societies. All countries will need to pursue science, technology and innovation policies appropriate to their development stage and economic, social and environmental conditions.
‘’This requires strengthening and aligning Science, Technology and Innovation systems and industrial policies, building digital skills among students and the workforce, and closing digital divides. Governments should also enhance social protection and ease workforce transitions to deal with the potential negative consequences of frontier technologies on the job market.
‘’The report also calls for strengthened international cooperation to build innovation capacities in developing countries, facilitate technology transfer, increase women’s participation in digital sectors, conduct technological assessments and promote an inclusive debate on the impact of frontier technologies on sustainable development.
‘’A key take away from the report is that technologies are not deterministic. We can harness their potential for the common good, and we have an obligation to do so. That is why I launched a Strategy on New Technologies in September 2018 to guide the United Nations system on how new technologies can and must be used to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the realisation of the promise of the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
‘’New technologies hold the promise of the future, from climate action and better health to more democratic and inclusive societies. As this report highlights, the guiding principle of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind provides a compelling incentive for harnessing frontier technologies for sustainable development.
‘’Let us use them wisely, for the benefit of all.’’
Director of UNCTAD’s Division on Technology and Logistics, Shamika N. Sirimanne, says “frontier technologies are redefining our world, especially our post-pandemic future.”
According to Ms. Sirimanne, despite some negative realities associated with these technologies, such as their potential to worsen inequality, widen the digital divide and disrupt socio-political cohesion, they could be transformative in achieving the UN’s SDGs.
The report provides a “country readiness index” that assesses the progress of countries in using frontier technologies, considering their national capacities related to physical investment, human capital and technological effort.
It scores countries on their readiness for frontier technologies based on five building blocks: ICT deployment, skills, research and development (R&D), industry activity and access to finance.
Over performing countries
The index spotlights developing countries that perform better on frontier technologies than their per capita GDPs will suggest (Table 1). Their over performance is measured as the difference between the actual index rankings and the estimated index rankings based on per capita income.
The greatest over performer is India, whose actual index ranking was 43, while the estimated one based on per capita income was 108. Hence, India over performed by 65 ranking positions. It is followed by the Philippines, which over performed by 57 ranking positions.
How did the outliers exceed expectations? China, at position 25, and India perform well for R&D. This reflects their abundant supplies of qualified and highly skilled human resources available at a comparatively low cost. They also have large local markets, which attract investment by multinational enterprises. In China, the progress is partly a reward for spending 2% of GDP on R&D.
The Philippines has a high ranking for industry, reflecting high levels of foreign direct investment in high-technology manufacturing, particularly electronics. Multinational enterprises are attracted by the country’s strong supply chains and solid base of parts manufacturing. The Philippines also has pro-business policies along with a skilled, well-educated workforce and a network of economic zones.
Overall, however, the top five over performing developing countries have lower rankings for ICT connectivity and skills. This drawback is true for developing countries as a group.
Top overall performers
According to the index, the United States, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are best prepared for frontier technologies (Table 2). Most of the best-prepared countries are from Europe, except the Republic of Korea, Singapore and the United States. Some transition economies, such as Russia, also perform well on the index.
The top overall performers have well-balanced performances across all building blocks of the index and are typically associated with high innovation and GDP.
Table 2: Readiness for frontier technologies, selected countries
How developing countries can catch up
To catch up and forge ahead, UNCTAD urges developing countries to adopt frontier technologies while continuing to diversify their production bases by mastering many existing technologies. These countries need to strengthen their innovation systems, as most of them are weak and prone to systemic failures and structural deficiencies, the report says.
“A whole-of-government approach is needed to absorb these technologies, as opposed to working in silos”, Ms. Sirimanne said.
Developing countries should also align science, technology and innovation (STI) policies with industrial policies, according to Ms. Sirimanne. “New technologies can re-invigorate traditional production sectors and speed up industrialization and economic structural transformation,” she added.
UNCTAD also calls on governments to draw in various actors who can help build synergies between STI and other economic policies – industrial, trade, fiscal, monetary and educational. The state, industry and labour unions should work together to optimize the potential of these technologies for faster productivity.
In this regard, UNCTAD’s STI Policy Reviews can help governments integrate STI policies into their national development strategies while working towards the SDGs.
The report also urges policymakers to help people acquire the necessary digital skills and competencies to adopt and adapt frontier technologies into their countries’ existing production bases.
Governments should also seek to connect everyone online, focusing on the farthest behind, as frontier technologies demand greater digitalization and connectivity. They should provide incentives and subsidies not just for internet access but also for the devices through which people get connected.
