Sub-national Transparency: Anambra Govt partners BudgIT to promote fiscal transparency

Anambra State government Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BudgIT Foundation on Open Budget System that aims to promote fiscal transparency in the state.

The initiative is with the support of the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) programme funded by the European Union and is implemented by the British Council in five states of the federation Adamawa, Anambra, Edo, Kano, and Lagos.

Anambra state government, having signed up to Open Government Partnership (OGP), went a step further to finalize its OGP State Action Plan (SAP) 2019-2021, as well as the Anambra State Anti-corruption Strategy (ANSACS).

Over the years, BudgIT, through Open Alliance, has been at the forefront of a sub-national transparency campaign that encourages and supports states to sign up to the OGP, to foster fiscal transparency, access to information, citizens participation and innovation needed for inclusive development and efficient service delivery for its citizens.

With the step, Anambra government had taken, it has become the 6th state in Nigeria to have an approved SAP, the 13 to sign on to OGP initiative and the 8th state to develop a State Action Plan (SAP).

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Gabriel Okeowo, BudgIT’s Principal Lead, noted that BudgIT is glad to work with the Anambra state government and citizens to achieve a transparent fiscal system by supporting the state with technical resources to make its budget more open.

“This partnership is to also develop citizens’ budget and a web-based feedback mechanism for citizens participation as well as enlist the state on a national web portal (developed by BudgIT) where all states financial documents will be published for increased access and citizen’s participation in the governance process,” he said.

He called on other states to be bold in their commitment to an open and inclusive government that encourages increased confidence in government and foster development at the sub-national level.