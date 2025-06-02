Student Loan Act 2023: Dr. Bello Raises Concerns on  Sustainability

A political economist, Dr. Bello Babban-Umma, has expressed concern over the implementation of the Student Loan Act 2023, warning that the policy, although well-intentioned, may face sustainability and enforcement challenges if not properly reviewed.

Signed into law in 2023, the Student Loan Act provides interest-free loans to Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions. The policy was introduced as a measure to ease the financial burden on students and their families amid rising inflation and economic hardship.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Baban-Umma said the student loan initiative is a welcome step but must be backed by sincerity, inclusivity, and a comprehensive execution strategy. “The Nigerian educational system has a lot of challenges, and these challenges are multifaceted. Corruption is there. Inefficiencies are there. And now, with growing economic hardship, many parents simply can’t afford to send their children to school,” he said.

He described the Act as potentially effective only if it is accessible to all qualified students and followed with a sustainable implementation model. However, he raised doubts about the viability of the policy, citing unresolved gaps such as insufficient loan amounts and rising tuition fees in public institutions.

“Some universities have increased their tuition fees far beyond what the student loan even covers. How do we reconcile that?” he queried.

Dr. Baban-Umma also criticized the lack of a clear repayment framework. He said it remains uncertain how beneficiaries will repay the loans, especially those working in the private sector or self-employed. He questioned whether the policy accounted for possible loan default and the systems required to recover public funds.

“There are no answers to key questions. When and how should students repay the loan? Does repayment depend on securing government jobs? What about private sector workers or entrepreneurs?” he asked. “What is the enforcement mechanism? What happens when someone defaults?”

He warned that without a strategy for loan recovery, the scheme could become unsustainable. “One thing is to create a policy. Another is to ensure it’s sustainable. For a student loan scheme to work, it must be all-encompassing, covering funding, repayment, enforcement, and renewal strategies,” he said.

The political economist also addressed the wider issue of declining public trust in Nigeria’s education system. He noted that many Nigerians now send their children abroad for schooling, while some local institutions require additional testing to validate local degrees.

He emphasized that fixing access through financial support alone is not sufficient. According to him, teacher welfare, infrastructure, curriculum reform, and the language of instruction are critical components of meaningful educational reform.

“There’s no country in the world that developed its education system using a foreign language as its primary mode of instruction. Nigeria is trying to defy that logic, and it isn’t working,” he added.

Dr. Baban-Umma concluded that while the Student Loan Act could improve access, it cannot succeed in isolation.

He said the Nigerian government must take a holistic approach to educational reform to restore public confidence and ensure long-term development.

“The Student Loan Act should be enough to cater for students, but only if it is part of a larger, systemic overhaul,” he said.

As implementation continues, education stakeholders are watching closely to see whether the scheme will achieve its intended goals or fall short due to systemic limitations.