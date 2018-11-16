Stop Aiding Corrupt Politicians, Magu Warns Bureau De Change Operators

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has warned Bureau de Change (BDC) operators to stop aiding corrupt practices of politicians.

He said this was based on the fact that he had vowed to prosecute operators and bankers who fail to comply with laws guiding the financial regulating system.

Magu made this known at the Commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja during a meeting with the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON).

These politicians, Magu said, transfer looted funds from government accounts to BDCs accounts in tens and twenties of millions in about 75 transactions in one day.

This he said is only done with paper work and no physical cash involved.

He further alleged that the BDC operators now take money to the politician’s village and also buy properties for them in and outside the country.

“They help clean up dirty money. When we start prosecuting them in every zone, others will sit up.

“We all have the responsibility to clean this country. We must always do the right thing. We shall go to the airports and borders points and deal with those who help these thieves,” Magu added.

Acting President of the Association, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe who visited the Commission with 11 officers of the association, commended the EFCC for its determination and fighting spirit in the crusade against corruption in Nigeria.

He assured that the about 5000 licensed members of the Association are ready to collaborate with the Commission in the fight against corruption, but lamented that the problem has always been with the unlicensed members who are ready to cut corners and bend the rules of the game.

“In Abuja alone, we have over 100,000. These are the people giving us the bad name. We would need the EFCC to partner with us in sanitizing the association”, he pleaded.

Gwadabe and his team who were decorated as Anti-Corruption Ambassador, however promised to take the message back especially as those that made this visit cut across the zones.