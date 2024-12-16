Steer Clear of Unapproved Mining Sites, Union warns Tipper, Heavy Duty Operators in Anambra

Nigeria Union of Mines Workers (NUMW) has warned tipper drivers under its transport unit and all heavy equipment operators (caterpillar operators) to desist from any mining pit not approved by the Anambra State government.

The group is also asking the state government to review the tax burden on its members, especially, those of the transport section of the NUMW otherwise known as tipper drivers, in view of the prevailing harsh economic realities.

The Chairman of the union, Comrade Onyah Kelvin Chimbuzor gave the warning during its one day sensitization and awareness campaign held across the various mining sites located in different communities and local government areas of the state.

He said the warning had become necessary because anyone found defaulting would be made to face the full weight of the law.

Accompanied by Comrade Chinaedu Eze, the Patron of the union during the sensitization exercise, Onyah took the sensitization campaign to Awka mining zone, Nawfia, Ukpo in Dunukofia LGA; Aguleri Sharp sand pit, Awkuzu, Fegge sharp sand beach in Onitsha, among others.

Onyah disclosed that some members of the body were recently arrested and their trucks seized by officials of the Anambra’ state taskforce on Healthy and Clean Environment otherwise known as Ocha Brigade for illegal mining activities at Ofala Ebenato mining site in Nnewi South local government area.

According to him, the victims were later released following the intervention of Comrade Onyah Kelvin Chimbuzor the state chairman of NUMW through the assistance of the Managing director of Ocha Brigade, Mr. Celestine Anere.

The NUMW boss reiterated the need for members’ active participation in all the Union’s activities, particularly, as they enter the year 2025.

The union’s leadership lauded the administration of the state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, for its development strides in the construction of several link roads across the state’s nooks and crannies.

It further appreciated the efforts of officials of the Anambra State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for their support and cooperation during the sensitization and awareness campaign.

They pledged continued support for the Soludo-led government in its bid for a second term as governor in the November 8, 2025, governorship election in the state.

