State Security Breaks Kidnapping Chain: Informants and Suppliers Arrested in Kogi

Authorities in Kogi State have uncovered a network of informants, local vendors, and businesses allegedly supporting kidnapping gangs across several communities.

In a statement on Sunday, Kingsley Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, said joint security forces carried out targeted operations in Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Yagba East, and Yagba West local government areas following a rise in kidnapping cases.

The operations were launched after the kidnapping and death of a retired army officer from Odo Ape, the abduction of a prominent farmer from Ponyan in Yagba East, and similar incidents in Yagba West.

Fanwo confirmed that the farmer and several other kidnapped victims were rescued within days through the efforts of security agencies.

One of the major discoveries was the case of the late Samson Enietan, who was identified as a known informant for criminals. He reportedly took his own life after being exposed.

However, the state government has disputed the suicide claim, suggesting instead that he may have been killed by his fellow gang members to prevent him from revealing more names.

During the operations, victims kidnapped from Kiri in Kabba/Bunu were also rescued. Their accounts led to the arrest of Babatunde Aledare, a local from Ayetoro Kiri, who admitted to being a key informant for the gang. His confession has led to more arrests in the past 48 hours.

Fanwo revealed that investigations uncovered unexpected collaborations, including some bread sellers and sachet water producers, who were supplying food and water directly to kidnappers hiding in the forests. Motorcycle operators were reportedly used to transport the supplies to the bush camps.

Additionally, some fuel stations were found selling petrol in containers, which were then delivered to the kidnappers to power their operations.

The commissioner stated that the state government is fully committed to dismantling this illegal support network and ensuring that anyone involved is brought to justice.

“Anyone found aiding kidnappers whether through selling supplies, providing transportation, or offering land will be treated as an accomplice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Fanwo warned. “No one will be spared, regardless of their status or position.”