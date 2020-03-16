Stakeholders advocate release of operational funds for UNICEF Child-Friendly community initiative in Bauchi

Participants at the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF Child-Friendly community initiative inception meeting, have advocated for the release of operational funds at the local government level to support monitoring of community intervention logistics for the project.

The project is an integrated approach that supports communities, local governments and traditional institutions with child centered planning and service delivery.

This was contained in a communique, signed by the UNICEF Chief of Field office Bauchi, Mr Bhanu Pathak, representatives of relevant agencies, ministries and departments, National Population Commission and CFIC local councils in the state, which was made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

The communique centered on the need to strengthen institutions of local governments, wards and community level for effective mobilization and service delivery.

It emphasized on the need to identify human resources at state, local government and ward level for the CFIC scale-up through expanding the scope of work of existing staff and engaging new ones.

According to the communique, a functional monitoring and evaluation framework will be established for evidence based result and track implementation of the project.