Spike in Rampaging COVID-19 Worries NCDC 

Akanimo Sampson
17

The spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Nigeria is becoming a major source of worry for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The country has so far recorded 16,658 confirmed positive cases of the rampaging virus, and 424 deaths.

NCDC has expressed worries about the rising number of infections in states across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Cross River is the only state in the country still standing free of the COVID-19 scourge.

Disturbed by the rising figures, NCDC has appealed to Nigerians not to neglect all existing health protocols meant to ensure their safety and contain community spread of the virus.

‘’We are seeing an increase in the number of COVID19 cases across states besides Lagos. This calls for Nigerians to take responsibility, especially around – use of masks, mass gatherings and hand-washing 

‘’The health of each of us depends on our collective action’’, the disease control agency said on Monday.

Its current figures show that Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria is still leading with 7,319 cases, followed by Abuja with 1,264 cases and Kano with 1,158 cases.

CONFIRMED CASES BY STATE

States Affected

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)

No. of Cases (on admission)

No. Discharged

No. of Deaths

Lagos

7,319

6,100

1,137

82

FCT

1,264

858

380

26

Kano

1,158

482

626

50

Edo

620

445

150

25

Rivers

592

347

222

23

Oyo

575

326

242

7

Ogun

567

298

255

14

Kaduna

446

167

269

10

Borno

439

123

287

29

Gombe

430

262

156

12

Bauchi

422

167

244

11

Katsina

414

173

219

22

Jigawa

317

133

178

6

Delta

280

187

76

17

Nasarawa

177

103

68

6

Abia

173

153

20

0

Plateau

168

57

106

5

Ebonyi

162

78

84

0

Kwara

151

54

93

4

Imo

136

113

20

3

Sokoto

132

15

103

14

Zamfara

76

0

71

5

Ondo

72

31

32

9

Anambra

66

39

18

9

Niger

66

34

31

1

Kebbi

66

29

31

6

Enugu

57

26

26

5

Yobe

55

2

45

8

Osun

50

5

41

4

Akwa Ibom

48

28

18

2

Adamawa

42

4

34

4

Benue

35

24

11

0

Bayelsa

32

1

28

3

Ekiti

30

10

18

2

Taraba

18

8

10

0

Kogi

3

3

0

0

 

 

 

 

