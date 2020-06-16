Spike in Rampaging COVID-19 Worries NCDC 

The spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Nigeria is becoming a major source of worry for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The country has so far recorded 16,658 confirmed positive cases of the rampaging virus, and 424 deaths.

NCDC has expressed worries about the rising number of infections in states across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Cross River is the only state in the country still standing free of the COVID-19 scourge.

Disturbed by the rising figures, NCDC has appealed to Nigerians not to neglect all existing health protocols meant to ensure their safety and contain community spread of the virus.

‘’We are seeing an increase in the number of COVID19 cases across states besides Lagos. This calls for Nigerians to take responsibility, especially around – use of masks, mass gatherings and hand-washing

‘’The health of each of us depends on our collective action’’, the disease control agency said on Monday.

Its current figures show that Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria is still leading with 7,319 cases, followed by Abuja with 1,264 cases and Kano with 1,158 cases.

CONFIRMED CASES BY STATE