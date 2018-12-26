Speaker to Monarch: Our Community Stalling Akwa Ibom Pharmaceutical Firm

Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, a lawyer, has cried out to the Paramount Ruler and Oku Ibom Ibiono, Solomon Etuk, lamenting that Nsit Ubium, a broadly Ibibio community was delaying the take-off of the state’s pharmaceutical company billed for the area.

Luke is representing Nsit Ubium State Constituency in the Legislative arm of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Nsit Ubium consists of two clans, Nsit and Ubium with 31 villages in the Nsit axis and 33 in Ubium. Traditionally, the two clans identify themselves along ethnic lineage. Ubium has three groups: Ise, Afaha and Ukat, while Nsit is divided into Ibiakpan, Obotim, Nduo Eduo and Afia Nsit groups.

The worried speaker told the paramount ruler, ‘’Governor Udom Emmanuelhad asked for a land for that purpose when he came here for his reception and government is still waiting for that land. I can tell you that the next industry is going to be sited in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.’’

According to him, the state government was still expecting the land it requested from the council area for the citing of the company and called on the people and leaders of the area to respond accordingly, pointing out that as the number three citizen of the state, the pharmaceutical company is what he is attracting to the council area which he hails from and called for the people’s support at the polls towards his election as the House of Representatives member for Etinan Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Luke, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Etinan Federal Constituency, explained that the company is part of the industrialisation plans of Governor Udom, claiming that the pharmaceutical firm is scheduled to commence next year in Nsit Ubium local government area.

While noting that Governor Udom is not just committed to infrastructural development of the state, ‘’but to the creation of a long lasting economy where people would be able to get jobs’’, the speaker added that he was committed to the governor because of what he represents and stands for.

‘My commitment to Governor Udom Emmanuel is because of who and what he represents in Akwa Ibom. He has a heart for the development of the state, not just infrastructural development but to create a long lasting economy so that our children can have jobs. That is why he is coming with the ideology of industrialization. I can promise you that by next year, we are going to have one major industry here in Nsit Ubium local government area, the governor has given me that commitment.

‘’He caused me to go to Mexico to meet with some certain persons and coming back, I was supposed to go to India to meet with certain persons to bring a pharmaceutical company here. We are still talking with other persons to be able to create that pharmaceutical company and any other company that investors will be able to invest. I have given myself a commitment that I will make any sacrifice possible to stand with Governor Udom because standing with him now is standing with the interest of Akwa Ibom people; making that sacrifice for him is making sacrifice for Akwa Ibom state’’, Luke said.

Nsit Ubium was carved out of the then Etinan Local Government Area on May 3, 1989 with its headquarters at Ikot Edibon. In September 1991, the present Nsit Ibom Local Government Area was carved out leaving Nsit Ubium with its present two clans with 65 recognised villages and some other villages which are in existence.

It is located at about six kilometre East of Eket, Okobo, Nsit Ibom, Etinan, Ibesipko/Asutan and Nsit Atai Local Government Areas. Shares common boundary with Nsit Ibom and Eket Local Government, and well drained by the Qua Ibo River which has tributaries scattered in many locations in the area.

The area covers a land mass of 242.942 sq kilometre. Her topography is undulating with shallow depressions, dry valleys and few rivers, which lie far apart between the predominant plains. Marshes and swamps influenced by the Qua Iboe River traverse a large portion of the area. Nsit Ubium is under Uyo Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom North East).