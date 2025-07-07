Southern Borno Demands Savannah State, Cites Years of Neglect

A growing agitation is taking root among residents of Southern Borno, calling for the creation of a new state to be named Savannah State.

This demand stems from long-standing grievances over political marginalization, lack of representation in key appointments, and perceived ethnic favoritism within the current Borno State structure.

Investigations by The News Chronicle reveal that the proposed state would encompass several local government areas, including Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Shani, Chibok, Bayo, and Kwaya Kusar, among others.

During a five-day investigation in Maiduguri, The News Chronicle spoke with residents who voiced deep frustration with the existing political arrangement.

Many described a pattern of systemic neglect and exclusion, particularly in government appointments and employment opportunities.

One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said the people of Southern Borno have endured years of neglect and unfair treatment, especially when it comes to state appointments and employment opportunities.

“We are not considered for jobs. We are sidelined in government decisions. Our people have suffered enough. It is time we had our own state,” he said.

Another respondent lamented the fact that no one from Southern Borno has ever been elected as the governor of the state. “The highest political position we’ve ever held is deputy governor,” he said. “Meanwhile, the Kanuri elite continue to dominate power and have made it clear they will not support a governor from our region.”

These frustrations are not new. For decades, residents of Southern Borno, largely composed of minority ethnic groups, have complained of systematic exclusion from the political and economic structures of the state.

The recent push for Savannah State is seen as a way to finally achieve political autonomy and self-determination.

In a voice interview on Monday morning, the son of a member of the Borno State House of Assembly representing Borno South who chose to remain anonymous, shared his views on the proposal to create a new state.

He explained that creating a new state is more complex than many people think, but it could lead to greater stability and development.

According to him, breaking away from Maiduguri would result in separate government allocations for both Borno State and the proposed Southern Borno.

He also pointed to the United States as an example, saying, “There are many states in America, and this has helped them achieve growth and development.”

He added that if the proposed Savannah State is created, it would bring benefits to the people of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States especially through increased access to federal government job opportunities.

While the idea of state creation in Nigeria is a complex and highly politicized process that involves constitutional amendment and legislative approval, the demand for Savannah State reflects broader national conversations about equity, representation, and federalism.

As the agitation continues to gain momentum, observers are watching closely to see whether the federal government or relevant stakeholders will acknowledge and address the concerns of Southern Borno residents.