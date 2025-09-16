spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 16, 2025 - 10:55 AM

Southeast Has No Reason to Complain Under Tinubu— Umahi

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

Southeast Has No Reason to Complain Under Tinubu— Umahi
Dave Umahi, Works Minister

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he called unprecedented attention to infrastructure in the Southeast, declaring the region now has “every reason to stand with the President.

Speaking on Sunday, September 15, at Nine Mile Corner after inspecting the dual carriageway linking Nassarawa, Makurdi, and Nine Mile, Umahi said the flurry of road projects underway proves the Southeast is not being left behind.

President Tinubu has remembered the Southeast very well, and we have no reason to complain,” he told reporters. “We must be wise, act on realities not sentiment and change the narrative. Our people will be educated and taken straight to the center, where Mr. President has already begun leading us.

Previous article
FG Suspends 4% Free on Board Levy on Imports
Next article
After Five Decades, It Comes to This: The PNG-Australia Pukpuk Treaty
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Elon Musk’s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Harness Trade and Investment for Growth

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi...

Nigerians Can See and Feel the Positive Changes— Presidency Rips Into Atiku Over Hunger Claims

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Presidency has fired back at former Vice President...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Elon Musk’s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Technology 0
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Business 0
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Harness Trade and Investment for Growth

Business 0
Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x