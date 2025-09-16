Southeast Has No Reason to Complain Under Tinubu— Umahi

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he called unprecedented attention to infrastructure in the Southeast, declaring the region now has “every reason to stand with the President.”

Speaking on Sunday, September 15, at Nine Mile Corner after inspecting the dual carriageway linking Nassarawa, Makurdi, and Nine Mile, Umahi said the flurry of road projects underway proves the Southeast is not being left behind.

“President Tinubu has remembered the Southeast very well, and we have no reason to complain,” he told reporters. “We must be wise, act on realities not sentiment and change the narrative. Our people will be educated and taken straight to the center, where Mr. President has already begun leading us.”