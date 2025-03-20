Southeast Elders Alliance Explains Why They Are Endorsing Tinubu for 2027

On Wednesday, a group of elders from the Southeast, under the aegis of the South East Elders Alliance For President Tinubu ’27, pledged their readiness to support President Bola Tinubu during the 2027 general elections.

During the organization’s inauguration, the group revealed their commitment in Awka, Anambra state.

Members of the Board of Trustees who attended the inauguration included the National Chairman, BOT, Chief Innocent Obi (Anambra), National Director, Media & Strategic Communication, Nze Amaechi Okolie Sadiq (Enugu), National Women Leader, Chief Mrs. Susan Offor (Ebonyi), National Secretary, Dr. Chris Nwagboso (Abia) and National Treasurer, Engr Nick Osuagwu (Imo).

Addressing journalists shortly after the inauguration, the group’s National Coordinator, Engr. Humphrey Nsofor said a series informed the decision to rally support for Tinubu of transformations witnessed across the Southeast since his assumption of office.

He explained that Tinubu had singlehandedly destroyed the exclusive system for those who brag over their supremacy, noting that Nigerians have equal opportunities under the current administration.

Nsofor summarized 10 reasons why the Southeast should rally behind Tinubu, including the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the Launch of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, ongoing major infrastructure projects, and Digital and Creative Enterprise Empowerment.

“Other reasons are Livelihood Support and Nano-Grants, signing of national Minimum Wage Law, student loans and educational support, increased oil production and foreign direct investments, vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria, and investing in the future of Southeast,” he added.

While challenging those planning to remove the President to be proud enough to give their reasons, the National Coordinator warned that it would no longer be business as usual for those who pride themselves as owners of the country.

He assured the group that he was prepared to mobilize elders from the South-South, South-West, Middle Belt, and other progressive elders from the North East and North West to ensure Tinubu’s return for a second term in office.

Describing President Tinubu as a detribalized leader who prioritized the development of all regions, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations, Nsofor said Tinubu has, since their assumption of office, demonstrated commitment to inclusive governance and has taken concrete steps to address the challenges facing the South East.

“I am also a firm believer in the power of national unity and the need to support leaders who prioritize the development of all regions, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Yoruba man from the South West, is one such leader.

“Since assuming office, President Tinubu has demonstrated a commitment to inclusive governance and has taken concrete steps to address the challenges facing the South East.

“By supporting President Tinubu, the Southeast is investing in its own future. His administration’s policies and initiatives are designed to unlock the region’s potential, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for its people.

“As an Igbo man from the South East, I am proud to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because his leadership offers hope, progress, and inclusivity. His administration’s achievements in the South East, from infrastructure development to youth empowerment, demonstrate a genuine commitment to addressing the region’s challenges and unlocking its potential.

“By rallying behind President Tinubu, the South East can play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s future and ensuring that our region remains a key driver of national development. Let us embrace this opportunity to build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come. Together, we can achieve greatness,” he concluded.