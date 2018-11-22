South Korean Pastor Jailed For Raping Members

A South Korean pastor at the Mamin Central Church in Seoul, Lee Jae-rock, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping eight female followers of his church.

The 75-year-old denied all the charges to the point he was sentenced.

There had been claims from three of his members earlier this year who came forward to say he had called them to his apartment and force them to have sex with him.

In total, eight women filed criminal complaints and he was arrested in May.

The court found Lee molested and raped the victims “tens of times” over a long period.

Some of the victims who spoke to Japanese media said he had divine power and they felt compelled to do what he asked because “he was God.”

“Through his sermons the accused has indirectly or directly suggested he is the holy spirit, deifying himself,” judge Chung Moon-sung told the Seoul Central District Court.

The victims believed him to be “a divine being who wields divine power”, he said.

His defence had alleged the women were lying for revenge after they were excommunicated for breaking the rules of the church.