South East Youth Group Rallies Support for Tinubu’s 2027 Re-Election

A coalition of young professionals from the South East, under the banner of South East Progressive Ambassadors (SEPA), has urged Ndigbo to back President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, warning that failure to do so could sideline the region politically.

In a statement issued by SEPA Convener John CDO Ikeotuonye and Secretary Dr. Justin Ogoo Nwankwo, the group emphasized that the Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda is gaining traction in the South East, signaling a shift toward alliance rather than opposition.

“The only way for the South East to reclaim its place in Nigeria’s strategic politics is to fully align with Tinubu’s vision in 2027,” the group said.

SEPA commended Tinubu’s giant efforts on local government accountability, tackling fund diversion, and appointing key figures from the region.

They cited moves such as the creation of the South East Development Commission, the appointment of a Special Adviser for community liaison in the region, and recent visits to all South East states as evidence of Tinubu’s commitment.

The group urged young progressives to close ranks and join what it described as a “socio-political movement” to reconstruct and reposition the region.

“2027 must not catch the South East unprepared. It’s time to move beyond armchair politics and seize this moment for strategic partnership with the President,” the statement added.