South African Lady Caught Trying to Drug Nigerian Man

A South African lady has been caught trying to drug a Nigerian man and rob him.

The girl was caught by one of the Nigerian man’s friend who made her confess in a video.

She confessed that she was going to lace his wine with the drug adding that the drug was going to make him go into a deep sleep and grant her the opportunity to raid his house.

While reporting herself in the video after she has been caught, she said that she wanted to make him sleep so that she can steal everything in the house.

donefere took to his Instagram and share the video with the caption;

“It’s only God that will help we foreigners in South Africa, most especially we Nigerians. They’ll use us and take advantage as if that is not enough, now she wants to poison their drinks. Just imagine nonsense, something they cannot do to their own South African men. That’s how my baby mama sent people to come rob me. As for me I would have beaten her and remove her front teeth’s before handling her over to the cops. Please y’all should be careful!!”