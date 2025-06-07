Sorrowful Nigeria Hails Lungu’s Contributions To Africa 

The Nigerian government has extended heartfelt sympathy to the Republic of Zambia following the passing of its former president, Edgar Lungu, who died on Thursday at the age of 68.

In a condolence message delivered on Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, expressed Nigeria’s sorrow and solidarity with the people and government of Zambia. The message was conveyed through the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

“The departed President Lungu served Zambia with dedication from 2015 to 2021, steering the nation through significant milestones, including infrastructure development and regional diplomacy, while upholding the spirit of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’,” the statement read.

The late Zambian leader was praised for promoting inclusiveness and national unity during his time in office. His administration was notably marked by the appointment of Zambia’s first female vice president and efforts aimed at diversifying the nation’s economy.

“His leadership saw to the appointment of Zambia’s first female president and other initiatives, to promote inclusivity, national unity, and economic diversification, among other things,” the statement added.

The Nigerian government also lauded Lungu’s contributions to advancing Africa’s interests on the global front and fostering unity across the continent.

“Nigeria also acknowledges President Lungu’s contributions to strengthening Africa’s collective voice on the global stage and his commitment to regional solidarity.

“We, therefore, stand in solidarity with the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front, and all Zambians during this period of national mourning.”

“Nigeria joins the international community in celebrating his life and times. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”