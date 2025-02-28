Sophia Egbueje Calls Out Burna Boy Over Unfulfilled Promise

Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje has publicly accused Afrobeat star Burna Boy of failing to keep a promise he allegedly made after they spent a night together.

In a leaked audio recording of a conversation between Sophia and her friend, she claimed that Burna Boy had promised to buy her a Lamborghini but never followed through.

She explained that their meeting was initially arranged through a club owner but was delayed.

Eventually, Burna Boy reached out again, and her friend, Ama Reginald, encouraged her to go ahead with the encounter.

However, things didn’t go as expected. Sophia accused Ama Reginald of betrayal over her involvement with the singer and expressed frustration at Burna Boy’s excuses.

She ultimately decided to take matters into her own hands, stating, “Burna Boy keeps giving excuses, so I blocked him and paid for the Lamborghini myself.”

Her revelation has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning the situation while others applauding her for taking control of her own narrative. Meanwhile, Burna Boy has yet to respond to the accusations.