Some men love Vagina odour – Gospel Singer

Again, controversial Ghanaian singer who is skilled at causing public uproar, Brother Sammy has averred that there’s nothing wrong with vaginal odour because there are some men who like it.
Describing it as “bond3”, to wit ‘sweet vaginal odour’ in Twi, the Kumasi-native maintains that there are some men who are turned on by the bad smell.
According to pulse.ng, Sammy, in an interview, said “When a woman’s vagina discharges bad smell, there’s nothing wrong with it,” adding that “Because there are men who only like bond3 (bad smell).”
“How would you know that this lady walking the streets has vaginal odour?” he quizzed.
He continued that “Everyone has their preference. I have seen a lot. You won’t know who has vaginal odour till you live with her for a period of time.”
It would be recalled that Last week, Brother Sammy told Kofi TV that his 10-year marriage has been successful because he licked his wife on their honeymoon.
He said “I have been married for ten years. I have performed a traditional marriage. I wasn’t popular when I married my wife. I had my first hit [song] after marrying my wife. So, my wife brought me luck.”
