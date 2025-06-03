Soludo’s Aide, Agbata, Assumes New Role in NiRA Executive Board of Directors

The Managing Director/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, was elected Financial Secretary of the Executive Board of Directors of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) at the just-concluded 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association.

Agbata assumes the new role after serving as Treasurer of the Board since April 2023.

The NiRA AGM, held in a hybrid format, saw over 325 stakeholders participating physically and virtually, providing the opportunity for a critical review of Nigeria’s evolving digital identity ecosystem.

It also highlighted major wins, including registering over 94,000 new .ng domains and rolling out DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) to boost trust and resilience in the national domain space.

In his address, NiRA President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, highlighted 2024 as a year of unprecedented growth and innovation for the Association.

He highlighted their key achievements, including the registration of 94,723 new .ng domain names and 61,227 renewals, bringing the total number of .ng domains under management to an impressive 212,890.

“The accreditation of 23 new registrars further underscored NiRA’s expanding reach and collaborative success with its partners,” Akinsanya pointed out.

NiRA’s AGM also provided the platform for strategic partnerships with public and private bodies, including the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and NITDA, which align closely with the state’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

For Anambra, Mr. Agbata’s new role opens even more channels for collaboration and influence as the state continues positioning itself as a digital-first government and a model for responsible tech-driven governance in Nigeria.

“Our adoption of the .ng domain is not symbolic. It reflects our belief in building a Nigerian and secure internet identity. I am honoured to serve on NiRA’s board at this critical time,” Mr. Agbata said following his election.