Soludo Urges South East Traditional Rulers to Unite Against Crime, Restore Igbo Values

Traditional rulers in the South East region have been encouraged to work more collaboratively in reclaiming the region from criminal elements bent on destroying it.

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, appealed during a recent meeting of the South East Traditional Rulers’ Council.

The meeting aimed to foster unity and collaboration towards regional development.

Governor Soludo, who highlighted the importance of each stakeholder playing a vital role in the region’s advancement at the event, urged traditional rulers and other community organizations to collaborate, asserting that their combined efforts could yield significant progress.

The Governor acknowledged the rich customs and traditions unique to the South East zone.

“We are as different as we are similar,” he remarked, recognizing the diverse cultures within the region while emphasizing the strength that can be found in unity. “We are stronger together, united despite our diversity. Keep up the spirit!”

Soludo lamented the changes that have occurred in Igbo land over the years, expressing concern about the erosion of foundational values and traditional practices.

“The Igbo land I knew as a child is no longer the same. The fundamentals seem to be eluding us, and many taboos that once bound our society are fading away,” he said.

The governor urged the South East traditional rulers to unite and work with various forces to reclaim their homeland.

He also addressed the ongoing clash of cultures and religions, which has resulted in the celebration of ill-gotten wealth and other vices, calling for a renewed focus on the values of hard work, enterprise, and integrity.

“A society becomes what it celebrates,” he emphasized, advocating for a return to celebrating the region’s rich heritage and industrious spirit.

Earlier, Dr. E.C. Okeke, Chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers Council, praised Governor Soludo for his commendable leadership and efforts in the development of the state and region.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration among Southeast governors to enhance the welfare and progress of the region.

“You are a good Governor, doing well in all ramifications,” Dr. Okeke remarked, acknowledging Governor Soludo’s initiatives and commitment to improving the lives of the citizens in Anambra State and beyond.