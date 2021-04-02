Soludo Attack: Police Confirm Arrest Of 3 Suspects, CSOs Kick

Awka – Anambra State Police Command on Thursday confirmed it has arrested three persons in connection with the killing of three police operatives at Isuofia in Aguata Council Area on Wednesday.
The policemen lost their lives when gunmen invaded the venue of a town hall meeting which former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo had with youths of the community.
Soludo, who is an aspirant to the Governorship position in Anambra State, was meeting the youths of his community, to seek their support and collaboration in the political journey ahead.
Speaking with TNC correspondent in Awka on Thursday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, who narrated the incident said 3policemen died during the Isuofia incident.
“The gallant policemen had engaged in a gun duel with the assailants. Unfortunately, they sustained severe gun injuries and died on their way to the hospital,” he said.
Ikenga said immediately the information reached the command, the State Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, and a suspect was arrested that night after which two others were picked up today.
The PPRO who also confirmed that the State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne was abducted by the assailants, said the command has ordered the immediate launch of investigation to unravel the mystery behind the incidence as well as bring perpetrators of the barbaric act to book.
“Police Operatives led by the Command’s CP, visited the scene and also visited the former CBN Governor to reinforce the security in his house and the Community entirely.
“The CP while condemning the act, commiserated with the family and friends of the Officers who paid the supreme price, and ordered the immediate launch of a tacit investigation to unravel the mystery behind the incidence as well as bring perpetrators of the barbaric act to book.
“The CP also called on the good people of Anambra to join hands in the fight against crime and criminality, by giving credible information that will lead to the arrest of these hoodlums,” the PPRO concluded.
Meanwhile, the Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET) a foremost citizen’s/stakeholders platform has condemned in strong terms, the reported killing of three, policemen attached to a former Central Bank Governor (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.
Chairman of the group, Prince Chris Azor, described the incident as scary and absolutely unacceptable.
Azor said the incident was one of the envisaged early precursory signs to a vital November 6 governorship polls in the state.
According to him, the current situation has led the Civil Society community under the auspices of Women Situation Room of Nigeria (WSRN) to launch an Early Warning Centre in the state, aimed at tracking violent incidents, especially against women during elections.
“The centre will promptly monitor, analyse, document and report violent incidents in real time,” he said.
Azor noted that the group had since called on all security agencies and stakeholders to sharpen their surveillance skills with a view to ensuring that the culprits would be promptly apprehended and those in captivity released.
