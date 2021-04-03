Soludo Attack: A One-off Hit, Not Politically-Motivated – APGA Chieftain, Okonkwo

Akwa – An APGA Chieftain in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has condemned in its entirety, the attack during the week, on former Governorship Aspirant in Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, by unknown gunmen.
Professor Okonkwo, who was a one-time aspirant to Idemili North and South Federal Constituency seat, was speaking on Friday with newsmen on the ugly development.
Three policemen were confirmed by the Police hierarchy in the state, to have died from the attack, while the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne was abducted.
The Professor of Law who said he is not prejudicing police investigation, is of the view that the incident was a one-off hit and not politically-motivated as some quarters have alleged.
“This is totally unacceptable for us in Anambra State. We are in an election year in the state and we should not heat up the polity with this kind of thing. We all know that even though Anambra is one of the most complex and most difficult states to govern in Nigeria, we have not had this kind of incident before, and we can’t start now. I am happy that the Police have commenced investigation into the matter, but in my opinion, I think it is not politically-motivated,” he opined.
Stressing that Prof Soludo, just like every other Nigerian, is entitled to aspire to the highest political position in the land and to belong to any political party in the country, Okonkwo said the attack is worrisome.
The Idemili North Political leader expressed worry that there is a general collapse in the country’s security system, where citizens are unsure of their lives and property due to issues of insecurity, urging government to rise to its responsibility of protecting lives and property.
Said he; “It’s not because this happened to Soludo. This is a situation every Nigerian face- the fear of insecurity. Going to bed without knowing whether you will wake up, going to work without knowing whether you will come back. So, government needs to be alive to its role.”
He further called on the government to provide protection for all political aspirants in the November 6 Governorship election, or the aspirants should make alternative arrangements for their own security, to avoid a recurrence of such ugly incident.
“Government should provide security to the aspirants or I will call on the aspirants to make arrangements for their own protection just like the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu did in 1983, when he was attacked at Nkpor junction. He made it clear to government that he will protect himself, if it cannot protect him. So government should protect these people,” the Law Professor suggested.
Remember me