Soldiers kill unarmed undergraduate in Jos

Soldiers have reportedly opened fire at unarmed civilians in Jos, Plateau State, killing a university undergraduate, Masarakimblog reports.

The report revealed that one Rinji Peter Bala, a 300 Level student of the University of Jos, was arrested at about 7pm local time, in his neighbourhood, Hwolshe, during the lockdown.

Eyewitnesses say he and six others were whisked to Sector 1 headquarters of the Special Task Force near Jos Zaria Road stadium, on a military patrol van.

“They didn’t tell us our offence but tortured us for over an hour before releasing us.

“At the gate, some soldiers asked us to run. When we took off, they opened fire. Bobo (Rinji Peter) fell a few meters from the gate (Sector Command entrance).

“I stopped to help him up but a soldier came close, with his gun pointed at me but turned back when another soldier shouted “ceasefire,” said a survivor.

Peter’s father, a Secret Service Agent was at the Sector Command shortly after the murder. According to him, he was told by the Sector Commandant that the kids were found innocent and released.

“I saw a corpse at the entrance of the military base but didn’t know it was my son; they never told me until I met a fellow detainee while driving home,” Mr. Bala told relatives.

As of publishing time, Bala and other family members were deeply grieving and unable to talk to the press.

Police and military authorities had equally not responded to requests for comments.