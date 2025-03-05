Solana Recovers To $144 Following A 15% Decline

Solana (SOL) has shown tenacity, rising to trade at over $144 on Wednesday, representing a roughly 7% recovery in just one day.

This increasing trend comes after a sharp 15% decline from recent highs, highlighting the cryptocurrency market’s intrinsic volatility.

Large-scale profit-taking, macroeconomic environment changes, and Solana ecosystem advancements are all contributing reasons.

Profit-Taking Causes a 15% Drop

According to on-chain statistics, a large profit-taking event mostly caused the recent price decline. Solana’s “Realised Profit” indicator reached an hourly value of $257 million on Monday, according to Glassnode data.

This spike followed Bitcoin’s ascent above $180, which was sparked by President Trump’s declaration of a Crypto Strategic Reserve that would include SOL. To secure immediate profits, investors quickly sold off their SOL holdings.

According to Glassnode’s research, 99% of the $255 million in profit-taking came from investors who held SOL for one day to one week. This suggests that short-term, opportunistic traders took advantage of the announcement’s price spike, which resulted in significant downward pressure and a correction to about $136.

Solana’s Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) thrive despite price swings and a waning memecoin market. With $109 billion in February, 24% more than Ethereum and about 300% more than Arbitrum, Solana has held the top spot in DEX volume for five months, according to DeFiLlama. Raydium ($41 billion), Meteora ($25 billion), and Orca ($22 billion) are major donors.

Overall, trade activity is still strong despite a steep 63% drop in memecoin platform volumes from January to February on sites like Pump.fun.

Solana has positioned itself as a major player in the decentralized financial scene thanks to the move towards stablecoins and the resurgence of DeFi activities. Notably, Solana has produced $285 million in-app revenue and 54% of market activity, outpacing the total revenue of all other blockchain platforms.

What To Note

Looking ahead, Solana is ready to implement important protocol changes that will improve the network’s sustainability.

Validators will vote on two Solana Improvement Documents (SIMDs), 0123 and 0228, in March. SIMD 0123 suggests prioritizing stakeholders with fee incentives to enhance on-chain transaction performance and increase staking rewards.

SIMD 0228, on the other hand, aims to modify SOL’s inflation rate so that it inversely correlates with the staked supply, which could lessen selling pressure and token dilution.

However, these changes have generated discussion. According to asset management VanEck, these modifications may reduce validator revenue by as much as 95%, which might affect smaller businesses and raise issues with decentralization and network security.

Although lowering inflation aligns with sustainability’s long-term objectives, the trade-off may cause short—to medium-term difficulties.