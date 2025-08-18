Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara Step Up Flood Preparedness Campaigns

The governments of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States have embarked on awareness campaigns and reactivated disaster response teams as part of proactive measures to tackle possible flooding during the 2025 rainy season.

Already, some communities in Sokoto State have begun experiencing flooding, windstorms and related disasters, heightening concerns raised in recent forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The agency had warned of likely heavy downpours and advised residents to clear drainage channels, avoid floodwaters, relocate from high-risk areas, and adopt preventive measures.

In Sokoto, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Aminu Liman-Bodinga, said the government had strengthened collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), police, fire services, civil defence, the army, and the Red Cross to enhance preparedness. He said flood-prone local government areas were being prioritized, with warehouses stocked with relief items including food, building materials, and household goods.

Liman-Bodinga added that awareness campaigns were being conducted on radio, television, marketplaces, and through direct community engagement. SEMA’s Director of Relief and Rehabilitation, Mr. Mustapha Umar, disclosed that over 1,400 households had already been affected in Kware Local Government Area and were receiving support.

In Zamfara, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Musa Kainuwa, said the government had intensified clearance of waterways and evacuation of refuse to ease water flow during rainfall. He cautioned residents against dumping waste in drainage systems or erecting structures on flood-prone areas, urging communities near rivers to move to safer grounds.

The Director of the Zamfara Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA), Mr. Abdullahi Suleiman, explained that sensitisation programmes on disaster risk management were ongoing, in line with NiMet’s seasonal predictions and the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook. He recalled that more than 4,000 houses were destroyed in Gummi and Talata Mafara LGAs during the 2024 flooding and stressed the need for vigilance and early preparation.

Kebbi State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Empowerment, Alhaji Muhammad Hamidu-Jarkuka, said his government had undertaken enlightenment campaigns and provided logistics to communities. He noted that adequate budgetary allocations had been made to support relief efforts if needed, adding that residents must take official advisories seriously.

The Head of NEMA’s Sokoto Field Office, Alhaji Aliyu Kafin-Dangi, said the agency had organized a Simulation Exercise on Flood Disaster Response in the three states in collaboration with local agencies. He explained that Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, and Kwara were identified as flood-prone in the latest NiMet and Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) reports.

“Preparedness saves lives. Our ability to anticipate, respond, and recover quickly from disasters depends on how well we train and work together before disaster strikes,” Kafin-Dangi said.

He stressed that simulation exercises help expose gaps and strengthen coordination among stakeholders, noting that recent flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, underscores the urgent need for readiness.