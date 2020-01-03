Six Top Ways To Be More Productive This 2020

Being productive is usually easier said than done. And this is a problem I am constantly dealing with. I mean, there are days I wake up and tell myself that I am going to achieve a lot but end up talking and making excuses as to why I didn’t do the things I had planned for the day. I am pretty sure that I am not the only person having these issues. Some of you constantly talk about wanting to do something but yet never do it.

If you are in that category, here is how to break out of that habit.

Be strategic

The first thing you should do is to figure out why you are not getting as much work done as you need to. Is it because you are always on social media? Is it because you multitask? Or is it because you don’t get enough rest at the proper time? Try and identify this problem. It would help you come up with solutions.

Learn to prioritize;

This is also another way you can break the habit of less productivity. Projects with tight deadlines should be done first. Do not let anything distract you – whether messages on social media, emails or calls. If possible, turn off your phone and get the work done.

Always schedule;

When you are done prioritizing your works, it is time to draft your schedule. This works for me a lot. Each time I wake up in the morning, or rather before I go to bed every day, I make sure I draft my to-do list for the next day. I do not stop there, I also go ahead and give myself deadlines.

Do not multitask;

What do they say about serving two masters at a time? You would not give your full attention to any of them. And that is the same thing that happens when you multitask. It will make you complete each task slowly and would usually cost you more time.

Do not get overwhelmed;

Do not get so caught up or worried about the things that you need to do. Productive people do not say to themselves, “Oh no, I have so much to do? What am I going to do? I am so stressed. I cannot think straight”. They do not get so worked up like this rather they calm down and tell themselves, “I need to get this and that done, what are the things needed to get them done?”

Have someone that you will account to;

Okay, this works for me real good. Most times, before I set my mind to achieve something I usually share it with a friend or colleague; that way I would not want to disappoint or in Nigeria language, “Fall hand”. So, I try as much as I can to get whatever I have told them done. You can try this too.

So, that’s it, guys. This 2020 should be a year to refine your time management skills. I know it is not easy. Even the greatest leaders will have hiccups at some point. Shit happens but you have to stay focused and push through whatever it is that you know that needs to be done.