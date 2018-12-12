Siting of Transportation University in Rivers, Sign of Buhari’s Gratitude to Rivers People — Eze

Describes Conferment of Doctorate Degree on Amaechi as recognition of his nationalistic outlook

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for acknowledging the sacrifices and roles played by Rivers people, led by the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Dr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, in bringing about his administration.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, who gave the commendation in a statement issued and circulated to journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday spoke from the background of the recent approval granted for the siting and construction of the Federal University of Transportation in Ubima, Ikwerre council area of the State.

Eze noted that President Buhari, by that gesture and several others that had ensured that several federal development projects found their ways towards Rivers state, had shown that the painful experiences the Minister went through as Governor of Rivers State, because he decided to pitch his tent with the Presidential Candidate Buhari and the many unpleasant sacrifices the Rivers APC members had to pay, including the murdering of many of them by those believed to be agents of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had not gone in vain.

The university to be built by China Civil and Construction Company (CCECC) is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to develop qualified manpower that will manage the many railways facilities across the country and other transportation facilities. Apart from the Univserity of Transportation in Rivers State, a similar university had earlier been approved to be sited at Daura, Kastina state.

Eze also congratulated Amaechi on the Honorary Doctorate Degree conferred on him by the Kaduna State University (KSU), last Saturday, noting that it was recognition of his immense role in keeping Nigeria united and developed, as well as his landmark contribution to the development of the Education sector while he was Governor of Rivers state.

Speaking on the gesture of President Buhari in granting the establishment of the Federal University of Transportation in Rivers state, Eze described it as “another sign that President Buhari is not only a man of honour but a true son of Rivers State. This is also acceptance and appreciation for all the risks that Rt. Hon. Dr. Amaechi the Minister of Transportation took with some of us in ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari clinches the Presidency in 2015. Most of our members were slaughtered while some were maimed and rendered homeless by the PDP agents because of the struggle.

“Today, by this gesture and continued demonstration of love towards our son and leader, Rt. Hon. Dr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi by President Buhari and the APC leadership we can proudly state that our risks in indentifying with President Buhari and APC were not in vain.

“Unlike Chief Nyesom Wike, who as the Minster of State of Education under the administration of Dr Jonathan Goodluck, brought sorrow and misery to the people of Rivers state, by supervising the ceding of many of the oil wells in Kalabari area of the State to Bayelsa and other neighbouring states, and who aided and promoted insecurity that has become the lot of the State till date, Dr Amaechi who has rather been attracting Federal projects and appointments to the sons and daughters of Rivers state as Minister of Transportation”, he said.

On the conferment of the honorary doctorate degree on the minister, Eze noted that the honour was in recognition of a couple of the roles played in the past as well as the headways he is currently making as a Federal Minister, saddled with the responsibility of transforming the nation’s various sectors.

According to him, “Amaechi, the former Governor of Rivers State, was known for his massive transformation in the education sector when he held sway as the State Governor between 2007 to 2015. Similarly, as the Transportation Minister, Amaechi is leaving no stone unturned to bring about the desired turn around in the transportation sector. The completion of Abuja-Kaduna Railway, the ongoing construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan railway as well as the Itakpe-Warri rail projects which are nearing completion are few of the numerous projects embarked upon by Amaechi”.

Calling for more support for President Buhari, Eze, who described President Buhari as the best option for Nigeria’s economic and social growth, highlighted other areas that President Buhari had demonstrated his love for the people of Rivers State farm, including the completion and commissioning of the International Wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Rivers State.

“Construction of an Industrial Park, which benefits from start to completion and inauguration, would be enormous to Rivers State and her people, to be sited on 10,000 acres of land on which the complex, an envisaged city on its own, would stand.

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of contracts of N47 billion for road projects in the country, including redesigning and reconstruction of the Aba/Port-Harcourt section of the Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway. Dredging of Port Harcourt Seaport and provision of navigational aids for Escravos, at the sum of N13 billion.

“Commencement of the implementation of the Ogoni clean-up exercise and the execution of the multi-billion naira Bodo/Ogoni-Bonny road project, which when completed, would open up the economic potential of the Niger Delta region beyond the shores of Nigeria, all in Rivers state”, he said.

Eze concluded by stating that now Buhari has proved that he is a patriotic son of the Niger Delta region, urged people of the Niger Delta to reciprocate by voting massively the APC candidates during the 2019 general elections.

Source: Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze