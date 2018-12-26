Single Currency: ECOWAS Yet to Meet Criteria, Says Brou

Many member-states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), are yet to meet the macroeconomic convergence criteria required for the much touted single currency for the region.

President of the sub-regional body Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou says many member-states of the sub region have not met the macroeconomic convergence criteria required for the much touted single currency for the region.

Brou spoke while presenting the Community Work Programme at the Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, noting that the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of States and Governments have also reaffirmed the decision that was taken earlier to allow the countries which are ready to begin the process in 2020 and those not ready will be given time to join.

According to him, the Presidential Task Force set up by ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments to achieve a monetary union for the sub region would meet in December on the modalities to achieve the 2020 target for West Africa, which would promote economic integration.

He stated that the meeting will allow for a discussion on the progress of the roadmap for the single currency but specifically focus on the issue of the monetary policy framework harmonisation.

“They will also discuss the issues of the next regional central bank, the main logo for the single currency; these are very important issues that they will discuss early next month, ” Brou said.

The ECOWAS authority had approved the reduction of the macroeconomic convergence criteria from 11 (four primary and seven secondary) to six (three primary and three secondary).

The three primary criteria being used are a budget deficit of not more than three per cent; average annual inflation of less than 10 per cent with a long term goal of not more than five per cent by 2019; and gross reserves that can finance at least three months of imports.

The three secondary convergence criteria that have been adopted by ECOWAS are public debt/Gross Domestic Product of not more than 70 per cent; central bank financing of budget deficit should not be more than 10 per cent of previous year’s tax revenue; and nominal exchange rate variation of plus or minus 10 per cent.

Brou also said a 3.4 per cent growth rate was projected for the ECOWAS region in 2019 against three per cent experienced in 2018, which was a significant progress, adding that six member-states recorded growth rates of more than six per cent in 2018. These are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Niger, Ghana and Senegal.

Furthermore, on the Common External Tariff (CET), he said the tariff was being implemented in all member states except Cabo Verde, which he noted a study to assess the impact was being carried out by its government.