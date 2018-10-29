Shot Lawmaker Dies in Ekiti

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Micheal Adedeji, who was shot in the head by gunmen on Friday has died.

Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Jackson Adebayo, confirmed his death to newsmen on Monday.

“The lawmaker died at the Federal Medical Centre, Ido-Ekiti, early this morning.”

He said details of the deceased’s burial would be released later in the day.

Adedeji, a member of the PDP, was shot while travelling along Ikere-Akure Road.

He was initially rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) but was later transferred to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI), when his condition became critical.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Segun Adewumi, said in Ado Ekiti that Adedeji, who represents Ekiti Southwest Constituency II, was shot on the head.