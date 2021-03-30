Shocking Reactions As Buhari Jets Out

President Muhammadu Buhari will today travel to London, the United Kingdom on a routine medical check-up.
This development was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey. He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.”
Reacting to the post on Facebook, some Nigerians made the following comments.
MC see gobe – God I beg you in the name of God almighty please don’t allow him to come back alive let him follow there to join his accessors in niger republic
Ishmael Esenam – Nonsense! The late Magufuli of Tanzania never travelled abroad for medical check up. I don’t know what happens to the billions budgeted for our health care system.
Omachoko Saidu – Doctors are planning strike next week but the president that promised that there will be no medical tourism in his time is going for check up in London. The doctors can go on strike it’s not his business. Why are we even responding to someone that no longer know of his existence? The greatest fraud of this century is the vegetables in aso rock
Amos Uwamusi – Mr Buhari has been a president in Nigeria over five years now, he cannot even build a quality health facilities. What a shame
Musa Yakubu Chiroma – So even Aso rock hospital is not equipped to take care of Mr president and his family?
Or is it that, there is lack of trust in Nigeria medical professional to take care of him? So sad!!!!!!!
Zion Beth – Next time, Nigerians should vote for a president that will care for them not the one they will be caring for. We must learn our lessons from this present administration.
