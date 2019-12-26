Shocking! Protein-rich cockroach milk is the new health fad

Before 2019 ends, much to our surprise, we have another food item in the list of superfoods. While we all are aware of bizarre drinks like broccoli coffee and mushroom coffee, the latest addition to the list is cockroach milk, which is being claimed to be the latest health fad. Let us tell you what makes it a protein-packed drink.

What makes it nutritious?

A study has proven that cockroach milk contains protein crystals and amino acids. It has been mentioned by the researchers that the amount of energy it offers is much higher than that found in dairy cow milk. The milk is good for muscle repair, as the proteins are packed with a large number of essential amino acids.

Experts take

According to food experts, cockroach milk is a protein-rich substance female cockroaches use to feed their young. It has rich nutritional content which is extractable from only one type of cockroach — the Pacific beetle cockroach.

Is it a complete food?

Some experts call it a complete meal because apart from protein and acids, it also contains fat and carbohydrates that technically makes it a complete food. Having said that food critics call it a difficult alternative to dairy milk, as a great number of cockroaches, would have to be harvested to obtain a very small glass of the milk.

Bottomline

While cockroach milk is trending on the social media for its power-packed health benefits; we need to understand a lot more about the science of this food source before we jump to conclusions that this is the next superfood. Till date, nothing has been proven that whether it is beneficial for humans or not.