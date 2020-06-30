Shocking: 60% of COVID-19 cases in 18 of 774 LGAs

It has been revealed that 60 per cent of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus exist in 18 out of the 774 local government areas nationwide, according to the Nigerian government.

The government has, therefore “decentralised the National Response with State Governments and communities taking ownership and more responsibility”.

This was disclosed in an address by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

According to him, “Data shows that 60% of the confirmed cases are in a handful of local governments in the country (18 out of 774 LGAs nationwide)”.

He mentioned the targeted interventions put in place by the government to include: “Increased capacity to detect, test and trace those infected with the virus through the activation of 38 molecular testing laboratories, resulting in raising the test count nationwide in excess of 130,000”.