Shi’ite Protest: Police Arrest 400, recover 31 Petrol Bombs

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of about 400 members of the Shi’ite movement on Tuesday, following the clash between them and law enforcement agents at the Wuse Area, Abuja.

The Shi’ites allegedly set a Police Vehicle on fire.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris who condemned the unprovoked attack on Police personnel and the setting ablaze of Police vehicle; has also directed a total clamp-down on the perpetrators, thorough investigation and prosecution of the members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

The 400 members were arrested for disturbance of public peace and breaking law and order in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and setting ablaze of Police vehicle, while some were also caught with 31 bottles of petrol bombs and other dangerous weapons.

Commissioners of Police in states with the presence of El-Zakzakky IMN Groups have been placed on Red-alert to deal decisively in accordance with the law and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those states.

The Force reiterated that it would not condone lawlessness and disturbance of public peace by any group(s) under any guise that runs contrary to the constitutional provisions and other enabling laws on preservation of law and order and protection of lives and property of all Nigerians.

Similarly, the FCT police Command confirmed that itintercepted and arrested some members of the IMN with 31 bottles of petrol bomb and other dangerous weapons being ferried into FCT by their members to cause mayhem and attack innocent citizens including law enforcement agents.

During the violent protest, some members of the group went on rampage and burnt down a Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrol vehicle deployed at Ademola Adetokumbo Crescent, Wuse-Abuja.

The command said that police operatives on stop and search duty along Tipper Garage Katampe intercepted and arrested one Mustapha Abdullahi, 20 years of Ungwan Gwari Suleja with 18 bottles of petrol bombs carefully concealed in a travelling bag.

In an attempt to smuggle himself and the petrol bombs into the city, he disguised as a passenger and boarded a taxi with other unsuspecting passengers but the vigilant policemen on duty at the point, upon suspicion, intercepted the cab and conducted a search on the only bag in the car, which had in it the improvised bomb.

Upon the discovery, the suspect was immediately arrested. Other exhibits recovered from the suspect include: two lighters and one dagger.

Similarly, operatives on stop and search at Dakwa FCT-Niger Boundary arrested one Abdullahi Umar, 22 years of Gadan Karte, Illela LGA of Sokoto State with a bag containing 13 well packaged bottles of petrol bombs.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he arrived Suleja from Sokoto State on Sunday to join other members of their sect for the protest.

He also confessed that he was ferrying the petrol bomb to the FCT to confront law enforcement agents. The police said he would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.