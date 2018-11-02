Shiite Killings: Defence/Police Caution Amnesty International Over False Narratives

Following a three-day bloody clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force; the security agencies involved have cautioned Amnesty International (AI) over false narrative of events.

AI had accused the security agencies of use of excessive force by soldiers and police, leading to the killing of at least 45 supporters of the IMN, while the Shi’ite Muslims were holding a peaceful religious procession.

According to the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, having seen the video footage and listened to eyewitness testimonies consistently show that the Nigerian military dispersed peaceful gatherings by firing live ammunition without warning, in clear violation of Nigerian and International Law.

“It seems the Nigerian military are deliberately using tactics designed to kill when dealing with IMN gatherings. Many of these shootings clearly amount to extrajudicial executions,” said Ojigho.

However, the Defence Heaquarters (DHQ) and the Nigeria Police Force in their reactions to the allegations, said that the worrisome narrative of the Amnesty International (AI) in matters of national security and cohesion of Nigeria has continued unabated in spite of verifiable evidences to the contrary.

The Defence Headquarters in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, said that AI’s hate and disdain for peaceful co-existence of Nigerians is manifested in the ways it consistently fabricates lies and gives negative narrative of issues related to Nigeria’s national security and it’s military.

“What the AI ‘cooked up’ in that report are figments of its own imagination to further paint Nigeria black among the comity of nations. The military has never been sent to stop the protesting Shi’ites group at any given time,” the DHQ said.

On the recent events and killings at Zuba, the DHQ said the soldiers were not after the protesting Shi’ites, neither was there such number of casualties.

Instead, a convoy from the Army Headquarters Garrison Abuja was conducting a routine shipment of ammunition and missiles to a military formation in Kaduna escorted by troops when they ran into the protesters at Zuba in FCT.

The protesting Shi’ites prevented the convoy from proceeding on its mission but rather attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the shipment. Hence, the troops had to protect the goods and extricate themselves from the imminent mob action by applying minimum force.

Speaking further on the confrontation at Nyanya-Mararaba Road, the military insisted that the group tried to overrun the checkpoint in which the military resisted.

“The Shi’ites actions were planned and premeditated as the group were aware of the existence of the military checkpoint and were prepared to confront the soldiers.

“The casualty of IMN stands at 3 dead and 4 wounded at Zuba while at the Nyanya – Mararaba road checkpoint, 3 died with 3 wounded. The military also had 6 of its personnel seriously wounded and currently at intensive care,” they added.

Unfortunately the defence noted that AI did not see anything wrong with these unprovoked subversive attacks on Nigerian military and other innocent passersby but was quick to refer to the activities of IMN as a peaceful protest.