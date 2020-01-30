Shelve business trips to China, SEAMATA urges traders over coronavirus concerns

The umbrella body for all traders in the Southeast region, southeast Amalgamated Markets Traders Association (SEAMATA) has urged traders to shelve all business trips to China and other Asian countries.

This appeal was contained in a statement signed by the President-General of SEAMATA, Chief Gozie Akudolu and its Secretary-General, Mr. Alex Okwudili, made available to newsmen in Enugu today.

The appeal is coming against the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the Asian continent.

While noting a major percentage of the Nigerian population traveling to China for business purposes come from the Southeast, SEAMATA appealed that such business trips be placed on hold until the deadly epidemic is successfully and effectively contained.

The statement read; “SEAMATA wishes to inform all our members in particular and all the traders across the federation in general, to be on red alert over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus epidemic currently in China and other Asian and Far East countries.

“The association calls on all members to use for now, electronic and internet channels in dealing with their partners in China and other Asian countries until a remarkable improvement in the control of the deadly coronavirus is achieved and the virus totally eradicated. In line with the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health, the association is reminding our teeming members across the federation to always make use of surgical masks in crowded places. Traders and Nigerians, in general, should maintain a very high standard of personal hygiene and always have hand sanitizers handy to keep the risk of infection at a distance.”

The statement reminded Nigerians to always remember that once anyone is infected with the virus, the individual’s household members, friends, associates and indeed the entire society including the churches and markets are at great risk.

“This is the reason we should try to avoid trips to nations battling with the virus presently for now, until the situation is under control. Our earnest prayers are for God to protect each and every one of us and the members of our families and our nation from this virus,’’ it noted.

China has at present recorded over 170 deaths resulting from the virus, while dozens have also been killed in other Asian countries.